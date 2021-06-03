New Trustee, Several Ordinances Set for Approval by Village Board

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees has a full slate of items for consideration this evening.

John R. Stewart is anticipated to be sworn in as a new Village Trustee after former Trustee Todd Warrick submitted his resignation last Friday. The Board will hear an update on Godfrey Park under the Mayor’s Report.

Action items up for consideration include approval of ordinances for codification of municipal ordinances and use of the billboard on South Main Street. Ordinances regarding dog waste and prohibiting the poisoning of domestic animals will be considered.

The Board will also formally accept the resignation of Trustee Warrick, as well as at least one village employee. The Board is also expected to approve a tourism grant for a traveling WWII Memorial, and enhancements to the security system at Village Hall.

The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at the South Jacksonville Village Hall on Dewey Drive.