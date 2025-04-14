New Underground Railroad Map in the Works

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2025 at 10:44am

Researchers are now working on a new map that helps identify Underground Railroad sites in Illinois.

This came out of a Freedom Corridor conference at Illinois College late last month.

Gerald McWorter is with New Philadelphia.

McWorter says the number of sites in Illinois number over 400.

He says the number is a 429, and another researcher says there could be over a hundred more.

McWorter says the group is working on a map that would identify the locations.

He says organizers want to extend the Freedom Corridor all the way through Illinois…from south to north.

McWorter says 350 of the sites have actually been located. He says many are on farms, and some are known by their colloquial names.

He says organizers are trying to locate each site in the political areas, and urge lawmakers to jump on board.

