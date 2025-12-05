New Village Storage Ordinance

By Gary Scott on December 5, 2025 at 10:43am

South Jacksonville now has a way to claim costs when it is forced to keep a vehicle.

The Trustees approved the new storage fee ordinance, which was modeled after Jacksonville’s.

Village board president Dick Samples says the ordinance fills a hole that was left in the current village code.

He says the ordinance is patterned after Jacksonville’s ordinance when it comes to towed vehicles, or vehicles involved in a criminal investigation.

Samples says the village will now be able to collect fees, and offset the storage cost.

There will be a $50 administration fee, and a $35 per day storage fee, that must be paid in full before the vehicle is returned.

The board last night approved the new tax levy last night running about 4-point-7 percent higher than a year ago.

The board opted not to take any action to expand the number of gaming licenses in the village, and considered a bid for at least one new tornado siren. No action was taken.