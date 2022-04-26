New Voter Registration Cards Coming Soon in Morgan

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener’s Office will be mailing out new voter registration cards ahead of the June primary election. Waggener says voter registration cards are usually updated after two federal elections, however recent changes have caused the need for a new update.

“We are sending them out this time because of the district changes we had with representatives and congressional districts, so some people will notice a change in those also. Some of the southern districts in the county will still be represented by [C.D.] Davidsmeyer, and then we will have a new representative from Adams County for the rest of Morgan County. In our Congressional District, we lost Congressman LaHood, and Congressman Davis will be running for his seat in this area.”

Waggener says she and her staff are currently in the process of readying the registrations for postage and she hopes they will be in the mail in the coming weeks. She says Morgan County voters will need to take a look at their new registration when it arrives because some will have changes.

“We do have almost twenty-three thousand to send out so it does take us a little bit to fold those and get them ready to get out. There will possibly be some new information for some of the voters. Some precincts were combined and we decreased the number of precincts.

So just make sure that when you read your card you know what precinct you are in and where your polling place is. My office is always open 8:30 to 4:30, you can call us at 217-243-8581 and any of the girls can answer any questions.” Waggener says she hopes residents will begin to receive their new voter registration cards by the middle of May.