New Washington Elementary Playground Celebrated with Ribbon Cutting

Area individuals who developed a grassroots organization to raise funds to update Washington Elementary playground equipment at the 90-year-old school celebrated their successful efforts at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at the school.

Former Washington Elementary School Dean of Students Tony Williams began recruiting people to help him raise money for the effort two years ago when he realized the planned upgrades to Washington School did not include the playground area.

CNB Bank & Trust partners with Washington Elementary School on student programming throughout the year. Market President Jodee Nell and Vice President Dan Henry were active members of the fundraising group, as well as Washington Elementary School alumnus Jared Maggart, who serves as the Bob Freesen YMCA Property Manager, and Kristin Jamison, Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation President.

The group initially raised over $30,000 for the effort, which exceeded their original goal of $20,000. Because of their success, the Jacksonville School District Board of Directors matched each dollar raised allowing the group to increase the scope of the upgrades. The group then worked with Washington Elementary School Principal Mary Camerer and Washington teachers to develop a contemporary, safe and inclusive third space to benefit all Washington students.

Donors to the project who attended the ribbon cutting included Bound to Stay Bound Books Foundation representative Lori Smith; Bob Bonjean, whose mother was a long-time Washington educator, and Carolyn Bonjean; and former Washington teacher Linda Van Aken. The ceremony took place before many Washington students who expressed their appreciation for the renovated playground.