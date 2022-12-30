New Waste Removal Contract Goes into Effect Monday in Jacksonville

The new waste removal service contract between GFL and the City of Jacksonville goes into effect on Monday, and officials are updating the public on some frequently asked questions as of late.

GFL Environmental has already begun distributing new garbage and recycling carts to Jacksonville residents ahead of the new agreement next week. All residents are receiving a 96-gallon cart for each service.

City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says GFL will begin using the new carts next week, however, either the GFL cart or the old Area Waste carts can be used between now and when GFL will pick up the old carts sometime in late January, or early February.

Bradshaw says anyone who has called his office to opt out of GFL service does not need to worry about the new carts that have already been delivered. He says the customer is not responsible for them and GFL will pick them up at a later date.

Bradshaw says the carts can be pulled back off the curb, and GFL only asks that the carts can be seen from the curb for pick up.

Residents are also reminded that beginning in January, they can go online to request smaller-sized trash and or recycling carts if the 96-gallon carts are too big for their use.

To request a smaller cart, go to jacksonville.rehrigvision1.com after January 1st.