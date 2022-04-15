New Wind Farm Being Planned For Near Virginia & Ashland

A map of the proposed citing of the project in Cass County. (Courtesy of Gray Fox Wind)

Apex Clean Energy is moving into Cass County. The Cass County Star-Gazette reports that the wind developer has set up an office in Virginia ahead of preparations to build a 250-megawatt project.

Apex, notable for the Lincoln Land Wind project development in Morgan County, is planning on putting up 80-86 wind turbines in an area south and southeast of Virginia, between Virginia and Ashland.

The project has been called Gray Fox Wind.

Public Engagement Manager Max Jabrixio told the Star Gazette that they are in the beginning phases of the project by getting the proper permits, and if all goes according to their schedule, the wind farm would begin operations sometime in 2026.

According to the project’s website, the wind farm will have a 30-year lifespan and according to Jabrixio, will generate approximately $2.25 million in property tax revenues with 60% allegedly going to the Virginia School District.

The Gray Fox Wind Office is currently located at 125 East Springfield Street in Virginia. Jabrixio says the office is open to the public every Friday morning from 8AM to Noon for coffee and donuts so people can come in and ask questions.