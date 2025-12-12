By Gary Scott on December 12, 2025 at 6:27am

The New Year’s Eve Joke Show returns to Jacksonville this month.

It will start at 5 PM on New Year’s Eve at K’s Creek on Sandusky Road.

Keith Bradbury says his late brother, Ken set this up years ago to give himself something to do.

While at it, Keith says Ken wanted the proceeds to the event to go into the Foundation in his name. The foundation supports the theatre arts in the area.

Bradbury says there are no advanced tickets.

Tickets at $10 will be sold at the door, and the show lasts one hour.

The cast includes Keith, Craig Albers, Tammy Guthrie, Katie McDannald, Zach Pickins, Stephanie Solterrman, Sherie Trace and Gary Scott.