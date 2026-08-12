New Zoning for Shelters in Jax

By Gary Scott on August 12, 2026 at 9:46am

A Jacksonville alderman is leading the effort to include overnight shelters in the Jacksonville city code.

Alderman Joe Lockman wants to include the shelters and similar facilities in Jacksonville zoning regulations.

Lockman offered a proposal that includes New Directions, to the rest of the council Monday night, but questions arose about other shelter facilities at Midwest Youth Services, and the Crisis Center.

Lockman says the shelters are unaccounted for now.

He says there are no zoning ordinances pertaining to shelters on the books.

New Directions is considered a high barrier shelter. Lockman admits others could be considered low barrier, or no barrier.

The higher the barrier, the more background is required before an overnight stay.

Lockman says any shelter needs to know the rules.

Lockman is expected to bring the ordinance back later this month, after the issue was postponed from any action Monday night.