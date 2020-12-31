Newly Elected Illinois Congresswoman Says She Will Object to Electoral Certification

A newly elected Illinois Congresswoman says one of her first actions in Washington D.C. will be objecting to the 2020 Electoral College results.

Congresswoman-elect Mary Miller of Oakland, Illinois announced yesterday her intention to object to the results. Miller was elected to fill the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 15th District following the retirement of long time Representative John Shimkus.

In the announcement,Miller says she is fighting for the people of her district and with President Trump “to ensure the integrity of our elections.” Miller won the seat in the November General Election besting Democrat challenger Erika Weaver.

Miller said following her win that the 15th District which encompasses 33 counties in Central and Southern Illinois is her number one priority, telling WSIL News in Carterville a week after the election that she is willing to cross the isle to work with House Democrats, unless the bills negatively affect second amendment rights and pro-life causes.

Miller will be sworn into office on Sunday, just ahead of the Electoral College’s Certification on Wednesday, January 6th. This morning Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said he also intends to object during the certification process. Hawley is the first U.S. Senator to publicly announce his intention to object, which sets up the likelihood that objection to the process will be officially considered by Congress next week.

For an objection to be considered, procedural rules dictate a member from both the House and Senate must log objections in writing. Alabama Republican Representative Mo Brooks has also said he will object to the certification.