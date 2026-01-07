NG/Carrollton FB Co-Op meetings

By Gary Scott on January 7, 2026 at 11:57am

It is a thought that was once thought unthinkable. But, a couple of meetings are planned over the next two nights exploring a cooperative agreement between two Greene County schools for football.

It’s the idea of former Carrollton head football coach Nick Flowers. He says both schools are, or soon will be hurting for numbers for the football teams.

Meetings are set for Carrollton Thursday night, and White Hall Friday night.

Flowers says he first made the proposal to each school superintendent, and then made involved presentations to the school boards.

Flowers says the logical next step is to open it up to the public.

The meetings will be at 6 at the Charleston on the Carrollton Square, and at 6 at Seton Hall in White Hall.

Other members on the football co-op committee are Chad Flowers, Scott Seely, Tracey Schmidt and Luke Coultas.