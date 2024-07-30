NG Knights Youth Football Equipment Hit By Vandals

Update 3:30PM July 30 – From the North Greene Knights Facebook:

“Individual has come forward and is paying for repairs to be made. We appreciate the honesty they have shown. Thank You to everyone who has shared the post and offered to help fix the sled. Your support is Very Much Appreciated!!”

A youth football team in the area is seeking tips to solve a criminal damage to property case.

Officials from the North Greene Knights youth football organization is seeking information on individuals who entered their practice field at the White Hall Rez and broke the team’s 5-man blocking sled.

According to online prices, 5-man blocking sleds retail, at the cheapest, for over $2,500. The team serves 55 youth in the North Greene area for youth football, whose schedule starts on August 10th.

Anyone who has any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the White Hall Police Department at 217-374-2135 or leave an anonymous tip with the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or leave a tip online at their website tworiverscrimestoppers.org.