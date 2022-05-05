NG Looking for new Head Basketball Coach

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2022 at 1:04pm

North Greene High School is looking to fill another coaching vacancy.

Justin Vinyard has told the administration that he will step down from the boys’ head basketball coaching position to pursue other endeavors.

Vinyard has been head coach at North Greene for the past three season, and struggled this year with a depleted roster.

His overall record is 18 and 58.

Athletic director Brett Berry says the school has been appreciative of his work and effort, and wish him well.

North Greene has begun taking applications from qualified candidates to fill the vacancy.

North Greene had just filled its head football coaching position with North Greene graduate Brian VanMeter last month. VanMeter had been on the staff of outgoing head coach Donnie Allen.