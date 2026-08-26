Nichols Park Grant

By Gary Scott on August 26, 2026 at 10:27am

Jacksonville should get an answer soon about a grant application to pay for new playground equipment at Nichols Park.

The council will submit the application by the end of this week. It is for $920-thousand. The city needs to match half of that amount, or about $460-thousand.

Parks and lakes committee chair alderwoman Lori Large Oldenenttal says the city failed to get a grant from the Open Space Acquisition and Development Grant program last year for new pickleball courts.

She feels better about this application.

She says it includes new sidewalk access, new equipment, restroom renovations, and a boardwalk into a wild life trail.

Oldenettal says a wildlife path will also help.

The city plans to submit the application by the end of this week.

Aldermen unanimously agreed to provide the matching funds.