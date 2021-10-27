Nichols Park Reopens as Storm Clean-Up Continues

Nichols Park is again open to the public.

The park has been closed since early Monday morning after storms tore down the length of Vandalia Road Sunday evening.

The storm was categorized by the National Weather Service as a downburst with straight-line winds in excess of 80 miles an hour.

The storm caused extensive damage to the entire length of Vandalia, into and beyond Nichols Park to the east. Several trees and power lines were toppled in the park, making the main entrance impassible and travel through the park dangerous.

City of Jacksonville Parks Superintendent Adam Fletcher is asking residents to please use caution while walking or driving through the park as there are still a number of trees down and staff is continuing to work on cleanup of the storm damage.