Nickel Named Paul Harris Fellow

Visiting Rotary District Governor Neal Miller presents Brittany Nickel with a pin and certificate naming her as a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

A Jacksonville Funeral Director was honored with recognition from an area service organization.

During the meeting of the Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, visiting Rotary District Governor Neal Miller presented Brittany Nickel with a pin and certificate naming her as a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

According to the announcement by the Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club this morning, the Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

The award is named in honor of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary, and is considered one of the highest awards for individual Rotarians.

The Rotary Foundation has awarded grants in the areas of basic education and literacy, community economic development, disease prevention and treatment, and maternal and child health, along with other causes. In 2021-22 the foundation issued grants to these areas of focus amounting to $76.9 million.

Brittany Nickel lives north of Jacksonville with her husband Jeremy and her young son. She is the managing director of Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.