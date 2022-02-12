Niemann Foods Announces Perk Coffee Drive-Thru Coming to West Morton

One business goes away and another will go in its place later this month on West Morton Avenue.

Niemann Foods announced earlier this week that they had purchased the Super Wash location at 404 West Morton Avenue to put in a new coffee and snack shop.

Niemann Foods tells the Journal Courier the new location will be known as Perk Coffee. Niemann representatives told the Journal Courier they hope to have the location open some time this summer.

The Jacksonville Super Wash will have its final day of operation on February 24th. Owner Todd Nelson told the Journal Courier that the public can use their tokens for car washes or exchange them for money up until that time. Nelson thanks the Jacksonville community for his past 19 years of operation.

Perk Coffee will offer drip coffee, smoothies, frappucinos, pasteries, Lotus Plant energy drinks, and other snacks. The full drive-thru option is the first to be built from the ground up for the company.