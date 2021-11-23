Night One of Boys Basketball Results

By Benjamin Cox on November 23, 2021 at 5:49am

Routt opened with a win over Lincolnwood in boys’ basketball from the Gene Bergschneider Tournament in New Berlin last night 63-32. In Game Two, New Berlin held off Lutheran 51-25.

At the Beardstown tournament, Rushville-Industry lost to West Central 78-36, Southeastern beat Mendon-Unity 58-27, and Beardstown beat Hart-Em 80-31.

Elsewhere, at the Pittsfield Tournament Pittsfield blasted Western 76-20 and PORTA A/C fell to Liberty 58-53. In other action, Springfield High defeated Bethalto-Civic Memorial 72-40.

In girls’ basketball action, Beardstown lost to Mendon-Unity 65-27, Brown County beat Pleasant Hill 60-31, and North Greene fell to Springfield-Calvary 58-25.

Tonight, we have games at New Berlin and Jacksonville’s Bowl.

JHS opens the season at home against Edwardsville in the Crimson Classic. The game is set to start at 7, with the pre-game show beginning at 6:45 on AM1180 WLDS. The first game has Riverton vs. Glenwood at 5:30.

At the Bergschneider Turkey Tournament tonight in New Berlin, we will carry three games. We will start about 4:45 with coverage of North Mac vs. Triopia, followed by Routt and Lutheran, and then finishing up with Macon-Meridian and South County.

At the Beardstown Tournament, Griggsville-Perry opens their season against Rushville-Industry, Mendon-Unity plays Hart-Em, and West Central closes the evening against Brown County. Action begins at 5.

Elsewhere, SHG hosts Champaign-Centennial, Springfield High goes to Troy-Triad, and Southeast meets Peoria-Manual.

At The Waverly tournament, North Greene meets Auburn for 7th place at 6, and North Mac plays Triopia for 5th place. In girls’ action tonight, West Central plays PORTA A/C.