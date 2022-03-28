Nilwood Looking to Overhaul Water System

The Village of Nilwood in northern Macoupin County is looking to completely overhaul its water system with the help of a Jacksonville engineering firm.

The village held a public hearing on Monday in regards to updating its water system by adding a new 75,000 gallon elevated water tower, new water meters and meter reading system, and other related fixtures.

According to the Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat, the Illinois EPA told the village that the current water tower, built in 1971, is beyond its useful life.

Benton & Associates in Jacksonville has submitted the plans to the Illinois EPA on behalf of the village. Nilwood plans on getting a $2.6 million low-interest loan from the Public Water Supply Loan Program for a term of 30 years. Annual payments on the loan would be just over $100,000.

Currently, there is a public comment period that has been open since Tuesday on the project. Written comments may be submitted to the Village of Nilwood and to the Illinois EPA’s project manager Chad Rice in Springfield.