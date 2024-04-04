Nilwood Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Child Pornography Charges

The Macoupin County State’s Attorney Office has announced that a former Nilwood man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced yesterday that 63-year old Chester W. Adams pleaded guilty to 4 counts of child pornography before Judge Joshua A. Meyer. Adams is being held at the Macoupin County Jail where he has been held since his arrest on January 6, 2023.

In October 2022, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office received information that Adams had accessed child pornography over social media. After search warrants were obtained, the Sheriff’s Office along with the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau searched and seized a number of devices at Adams’ home. The devices were said to have contained multiple child pornography images.

Adams faces up to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. A sentencing date has been set for June 5th.