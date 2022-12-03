Nilwood Man Sentenced After Guilty Plea to Online Solicitation of Child Pornography

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced yesterday a Macoupin County man was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for solicitation of child pornography followed by two years of probation for possession of child pornography.

22 year old Allyn M. Burtle of Nilwood was sentenced on Thursday by Macoupin County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Meyer after pleading guilty to one Class X felony count of child pornography solicitation and one Class 2 felony count of possession of child pornography with a victim under the age of 13.

Raoul alleges Burtle requested pictures that were sexual in nature from a child he met while playing an online game despite knowing the child was under 13 years old. In September of 2020, investigators from Raoul’s office, with the assistance of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Burtle’s residence and arrested Burtle after digital forensic examiners located child pornography depicting other victims on his cell phone.

Raoul’s office prosecuted the case with Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison’s office. The case was a part of Raoul’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force has received more than 24,100 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 408 arrests of sexual predators since 2019.