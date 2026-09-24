No arrests made in large Winchester disturbance

By Benjamin Cox on September 24, 2026 at 11:32am

A domestic disturbance in Winchester Saturday afternoon brought multiple law enforcement agencies to a residence on North Commercial Street.

Scott County Chief Deputy Robert Smith tells River County News the incident began between a woman, her current boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend.

Smith says the situation quickly expanded as family members connected to the three individuals arrived at the scene. At one point, between eight and nine people were involved.

Smith says he was the only Scott County deputy on duty when the call came in, and he requested assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department because he did not know what he would encounter when he arrived.

An Illinois State Police trooper also responded to the scene.

Smith described the situation as highly charged with emotion, but said the disturbance was de-escalated before it got out of hand.

No arrests were made, and Smith reports no injuries.

Smith advised that people should contact law enforcement before a dispute escalates into a larger disturbance.