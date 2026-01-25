No Camping Ordinance Monday Night

By Gary Scott on January 25, 2026 at 11:04am

The Jacksonville city council may be ready to approve an ordinance that regulates campaign in the city limits Monday night.

The Special Studies committee will take up the discussion at a committee meeting at 5:30, followed by a workshop session, and then the regular meeting. Aldermen hope the three meetings will give them enough information to make a decision.

The campaign ordinance modeled after other cities, is designed to restrict areas in which the homeless can stay for the night. Advocates for the homeless hope the ordinance doesn’t drive the homeless away and into less safe space.

The special studies committee session with be preceded by a 5 PM meeting of the public protection committee. Members plan to discuss long-term strategic planning for the police and fire departments.

The regular meeting will cover first reading of the appropriations ordinance, which historically runs about 10-percent higher than the general budget.

The city plans to paint the water tower at Veterans Park this year.

The workshop meeting is set to begin at 6 PM, followed by the regular meeting at city hall.