No Camping Ordinance Passes First Reading

The Jacksonville city council will have at least a couple of weeks to tweak a new ordinance that bans camping within the Jacksonville city limits.

The council approved first reading of the ordinance last night on a 9 to 1 vote. Alderwoman Erin Williams cast the lone no vote. The vote followed an attempt by Williams to table the ordinance first reading for another couple of weeks. It failed 7 to 3.

Alderwoman Williams says she’s concerned as much about those who can’t get help as she is about those who can.

She is particularly concerned about those who suffer from some type of mental illness.

Williams says she went through a period of homelessness after back surgery and understands what many go through.

Alderman Joe Lockman helped organize meetings, bringing in several different social service agencies, including the Salvation Army, New Directions and the Council of Churches.

Lockman provided a petition signed by 50 people who support the proposed ordinance.

He emphasizes that this is a working document, a project that will continue to be tweaked.

Lockman hopes the special studies committee can adjust the ordinance to make it acceptable to all.

Alderwomen Alison Ruben De Celis, and Darcella Speed also had concerns about the ordinance in its current state.

Lockman understood about the concerns from people fearing the loss of their cars could result be the result of being downtown or where they shouldn’t be.

Lockman was praised for his work in organizing the agencies by Salvation Army Captain Justian Corliss, who says this is a partnership that will continue to work, even after an ordinance is passed.

Alderman Lockman says the ordinance keeps the fines as low as possible, giving police a lot of discretion to help direct people to the services they need.

Alderwoman Terrisa Heape handed out papers that will be given to those who are affected by this ordinance. She says the papers will help direct people to services from the Jacksonville Area Food Bank, the Salvation Army, New Directions, Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen and other groups.

Lockman says he is anxious to see what the special studies committee will provide in terms of tweaking the ordinance.