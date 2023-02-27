No Counties at High Covid Levels, SIU School of Medicine Offering Covid Telehealth Options

No Illinois counties are at high levels of Covid-19 transmission for the second week in a row. The 3-year anniversary of the virus in Illinois is quickly approaching.

Illinois Department of Public Health spokesperson Mike Claffey says 20 counties are at medium risk for transmission, up one county from the previous week. The counties in West Central Illinois listed at medium risk include Adams, Fulton, Mason, and Pike.

He says the other locations at medium transmission are scattered all throughout other regions of the state and that the virus is still in circulation. He says those with compromised immune systems and are considered at risk should remain vigilant and stay up to date on their immunizations.

Claffey says that if you do test positive for the virus, SIU School of Medicine is now offering a telehealth option to get diagnosed and treatment. The SIU test to treat service is aimed at providing faster and easier access to treatment for Illinoisans who contract COVID-19. Those who test positive are encouraged to call 217-545-5100 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to schedule a telehealth appointment to determine if medical treatment is recommended. Appointments will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

IDPH is also offering 1 million free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Illinois residents in all zip codes outside the City of Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic ACT program. You can request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at

the Project ACT website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.

