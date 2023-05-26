No Injures in Chapin House Fire

Multiple departments responded to a residential fire in the Village of Chapin this morning.

The Chapin Fire Department responded to the call just before 11:00 am Friday of a residential fire at 415 Ash Street. Chapin Fire Chief Scott Pahlmann says when his crews arrived on scene, fire was coming from a connecting breezeway and the garage directly behind the single-story home.

A Jacksonville Fire Department apparatus and water tanker responded as mutual aid, and departments from Arenzville, Meredosia, and North Scott were called for additional water.

Chief Phalmann says they made a quick attack initially on the breezeway to try and keep the fire from spreading to the house before mutual aid arrived. “They made entry into the front door, and now we’re just doing an overhaul and checking hot spots. We called the State Fire Marshal in just for investigation.

It’s not suspicious, I don’t have any concerns, about it other than to have another just than to have someone else’s eyes on it to see what the cause was.”

Residents were home at the time the fire broke out. Chief Pahlmann says though, everyone in the residence had made it outside safely before they arrived. “Everyone was out ahead of time, smoke alarms saved them.

They notified them in plenty of time and I could hear them going off when I arrived. So another plug for smoke alarms, um- plug for working smoke alarms.”

No one was injured in the incident. No estimate of damages was available at the time, however, both the garage and breezeway as well as two vehicles parked in the driveway are all a total loss. Crews were on scene for more than three hours.