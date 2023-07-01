No Injures in Morton Ave. Rollover Crash

No one was injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash on West Morton Avenue Friday night.

According to a report by Jacksonville Police, a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Lisa M. Edmonds of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue was traveling eastbound on West Morton Avenue near the intersection of Diamond Street and Morton at approximately 7:15 pm.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Joseph M. Priest of Roodhouse was stopped at the light facing southbound on Diamond.

Priest’s vehicle began traveling southbound through the intersection after the light turned green when according to the report, Edmonds’ vehicle ran through the stop light and into the passenger side of Priest’s vehicle causing it to overturn.

No injuries were reported in the crash. Edmonds was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.