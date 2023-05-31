No Injures in Morton Avenue Two-Vehicle Crash Tuesday Night

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 31, 2023 at 9:05am

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Morton Avenue intersection last night. Police and EMS responded to the corner of West Morton Avenue and South Kosciusko Street at 7:30 last night for a call of a vehicle accident with smoke.

According to a police accident report, a vehicle driven by 79-year-old Kenneth L. Doolin of Jacksonville was facing east in the left-hand turn lane on West Morton waiting to enter South Kosciusko.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Cass A. Stottler of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Morton, when Doolin’s vehicle turned left, pulling in front of and impacting Stottler’s vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, with the airbags in Stottler’s vehicle being deployed during the crash. No injures were reported and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Doolin was issued citations for failure to yield while turning left and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.