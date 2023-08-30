No Injures in Residential Basement Fire Wednesday Afternoon

No one was injured when a fire broke out in the basement of a Jacksonville home this afternoon.

Jacksonville Fire Department crews were called to a report of smoke coming from a house located at 421 West College Avenue just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Matt Summers says the crews were actually on their way to do some company training when the call came in. “It could have been a lot worse but the guys got a handle on it real quick.

We made access through the rear to the basement and were able to knock down the fire with a single-inch and three-quarter line. The fire was probably limited by a lack of oxygen and the house was all closed up, nobody was home at the time. When the family came home they saw the smoke and called us.

So thankfully everything went pretty well, saved the house and everything in it. Just had a little bit of damage to the basement and the floor joists. But it’s a solid old home and I’m sure they are going to be able to fix and replace everything.”

Summers says there was a significant amount of fire damage in the electrical wires above the area where the fire occurred however, the cause remains undetermined at this time pending further investigation. Crews were on scene for approximately one hour.