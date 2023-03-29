No Injures in Waverly Garage Fire

Volunteer firefighters from Waverly and Franklin responded to a call of a structure fire in a detached garage just before 5:00 pm Tuesday. Crews arrived on scene at 346 West Elm Street in Waverly to a small amount of fire showing from one side of the bottom of the roof.

Assistant Waverly Fire Chief Tyler Defrates says despite some concern for some flammable contents inside, and a natural gas line running to the structure, overall it was a smooth operation.

“We made a quick interior attack, got the garage doors open, and put water on the fire. It was under control in probably about fifteen minutes. There was a whole lot of stuff in there. There was some concern about a couple of things in there, but we got the fire knocked out before it reached that area. Ameren got here quick and got power shut off. It actually went pretty smoothly.“

“No injuries and nobody was inside. Minimal damage to any of the things inside, it was mostly just to the structure itself. It appears to be an electrical fire that started in a wall, and we got that wall pulled back and made sure everything was secured to make sure it didn’t spread any further.”

Defrates says the majority of the damage is located in the roof, however, the structure is salvageable.

He says a big thanks goes out to Franklin for their mutual aid in assisting with the operation, as well as the number of volunteers overall that were able to respond to the scene from both departments. Crews were on scene for a little over an hour.