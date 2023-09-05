No Injuries After Sunday Evening Car Fire

South Jacksonville Fire and Police responded to a call of a vehicle fire at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of South West Street Sunday.

South Jacksonville Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr. says flames were showing from the vehicle when they arrived. “We arrived on scene and found the vehicle with heavy fire coming from the engine compartment. We were able to extinguish it pretty quickly. No other damage was recorded and no injuries were reported.”

Evans says the owners of the vehicle said it had experienced some mechanical issues on the interstate while coming back home. He said they were able to get it running and back to town however smoke started showing from the vehicle and they had to pull over before they made it home.

South Jacksonville firefighters were on scene for just under an hour.