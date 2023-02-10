No Injuries In House Fire From White Hall on Thursday Morning

A family six made it safely out of a home that caught fire early Thursday morning in White Hall.

White Hall Fire Chief Garry Sheppard says an initial call for a structure fire was reported just after 5AM Thursday for a home located at 263 South Railroad Street. The Roodhouse Fire Department and Greene County EMS were both immediately paged for mutual aid.

Sheppard says once firefighters were on scene, the fire was able to be contained within minutes: “It didn’t take us too long to get the fire under control. We contained it really quick to one room on the north side of the house. We pretty much contained the fire damage to that room. It got up into the attic. It looked like that it was probably an electrical problem of some sort, and started it high. We couldn’t really tell, but it was somewhere towards the ceiling or attic area. We got under control and had most of the fire out in probably about 10 minutes. It took about another hour to get the hot spots out of the attic. There was nobody injured.”

Sheppard says that even with the fire contained to a single room in the home, it’s likely uninhabitable for the time being due to having electricity shut off to the home. Fire crews were able to clear the scene in approximately 2 hours after mop up and overhaul was completed.