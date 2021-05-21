No Injuries In I-72 Rollover Crash East of Jacksonville on Tuesday

A Pearl woman was uninjured after her car overturned on Tuesday near Jacksonville.

According to Illinois State Police District 9 troopers, a silver 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by S.I. Smith-Shaquina of Pearl was traveling westbound on Interstate 72 and was attempting to exit onto Old 36 at Exit 68 east of Jacksonville when the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet highway.

The vehicle exited off the right shoulder and overturned in the ditch. According to the police report, Smith-Shaquina was uninjured in the crash. The vehicle was towed due to damage. No citations were issued as a result of the crash. Traffic had to be diverted around the crash for approximately an hour due to clean up.