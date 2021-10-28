No Injuries in Semi Crash on I-72 Early Wednesday

No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 72 in Scott County early yesterday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, at approximately 2:45 am Wednesday, a 2015 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was westbound on I-72 in the construction zone near mile marker 47 in Scott County. State Police say for an unknown reason the truck left the roadway and traveled through the ditch and into the wood line.

The driver of the rig, 41-year-old Dany Deneus, and a passenger 35-year-old Joseph Bernide, both of Boynton, Florida both refused medical treatment at the scene.

Deneus was cited for improper lane usage. Illinois State Police District 20 investigators say no further information will be disseminated at this time.