No Injuries in Three Alarm Carrollton Fire

No one was injured in a three-alarm fire on the Carrollton Downtown Square this morning.

Fire Departments from Carrollton, White Hall, and Greenfield responded to the fire on the north side of the square at 524 North Main Street.

Carrollton Fire Chief Tim Thaxton says the call came in a little before 8:00 this morning. He says the fire was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

“It was all contained in the one building. There was some smoke in the other building, but the fire was all contained to the first building. It was mainly in the one upstairs room, though it did extend up into the attic.

One of the tenants of the law office on the first floor noticed the fire early on. He saw the smoke coming out of the back and called us. When we first pulled in, we were just getting some heavy smoke coming out of the vents there at the roofline.”

The first floor of the building is occupied by the Law Offices of Clough and Grummel. Anne Clough serves as Assistant Public Defender for the Morgan County Circuit Court.

Tenants of both the apartment on the second floor of the building and an adjacent building were not at home at the time of the fire.

Chief Thaxton says a cause has not yet been determined at this time. Fire crews were still putting out hot spots and beginning to investigate the cause of the blaze at approximately 10:00 am.