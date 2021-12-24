No Injuries in Two-Vehicle Accident on Main Street Thursday

No one was injured following a two-vehicle accident at a Jacksonville intersection Thursday morning.

At 10:22 yesterday morning, West Central Dispatch received a call from a woman who said she needed police and an ambulance at the intersection of North Main and East Douglas Streets for a two-vehicle accident.

According to the accident report, a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Sheila I Turke of Jacksonville was traveling eastbound on Douglas and stopped at the stop sign at Main Street.

Turke told police that believed the traffic traveling north and south on Main Street also had a stop sign and she proceeded into the intersection. Turke’s vehicle struck a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Main Street, driven by 73-year-old Janet R. Lynn of Virginia, Illinois.

Lynn’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side causing damage to both the front and rear doors. No injuries were reported in the incident and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Turke was issued a citation for failure to yield.