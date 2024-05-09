No Injuries, No Citations After Truck Hits Stop Sign and Flips On Its Side

By Benjamin Cox on May 9, 2024 at 8:28am

A male juvenile was uninjured when his truck struck a stop sign in the Wal-Mart parking lot and flipped on its side yesterday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police responded to a vehicle on its side in the 1900 block of West Morton at approximately 4PM yesterday.

According to a police report, a 16-year old male juvenile struck the stop sign causing the truck to flip onto its driver’s side. The truck sustained damage to the front passenger side fender and the entire driver’s side.

The stop sign was bent and part of the concrete surrounding the sign was destroyed.

There were no injuries reported and no citations were given. The truck was towed from the scene.