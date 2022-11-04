No Injuries Reported in Chapin House Fire Thursday

No one was injured when a house caught fire in Chapin Thursday morning.

Fire Department personnel from the Chapin, Arenzville, and Meredosia volunteer departments responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 620 Ash Street in Chapin at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning.

Chapin Fire Chief Scott Pahlmann says according to initial reports, a grease fire ignited on the stove in the kitchen which caused damage to the area around the fire. He says some smoke damage was also sustained to the home, however, it was not a total loss.

No estimate of damages was available as of press time. One resident of the home was able to exit without injury. Pahlmann says Meredosia and Arenzville personnel were called as automatic mutual aid as it can be difficult to have enough personnel on hand for fire calls during daytime hours when most are at work.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and cleared the scene about a half hour later.