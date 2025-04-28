No Jax Council mtg-But Morgan County Board does meet

By Gary Scott on April 28, 2025 at 6:30am

There is no Jacksonville city council meeting tonight.

The next meeting will be May 12th. New city council members will be sworn in and seated at that time.

The Morgan County board will meet this morning.

The agenda includes the purchase of new equipment for the Morgan county highway department.

The board will also be asked to appoint commissioner Michael Woods to serve as local governmental director for the Two Rivers Land Bank Authority.

The board has been looking ahead to schedule budget meetings with department heads. But those meetings don’t start until July.

This morning’s meeting begins at 9.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

