No more Finger Sticks for Blood

By Gary Scott on October 27, 2025 at 6:30am

Blood drives will have a different feel in the Jacksonville area this week.

The finger stick to draw a couple of drops of blood is gone.

Kirby Winn of ImpactLife says the blood is checked for iron content using light.

The light shines through, and the instrument determines the amount of iron content.

Winn says the new instrument that will be used is called OrSense.

It is a thumb cuff that uses the same technology. But, Winn says the light shines through the skin to get a reading.

A blood drive will be held at the Jacksonville Community Center at the park from 11 AM to 6 PM today.

Triopia High School will have a blood drive today from 12 to 4.

Meredosia Chambersburg High School will hold a drive tomorrow from 1 to 5 PM. The Petersburg Community Center will hold a drive today from 10 AM to 1 PM.