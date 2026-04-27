No More Sports and Such for Home Schooled Students under the Jacksonville School Banner

By Gary Scott on April 27, 2026 at 9:35am

The Jacksonville school board has changed its policy for home schooled students who want to participate in district extra curricular activities.

Currently, the practice is allowed.

But, assistant superintendent Matthew Moore says that will change next year.

He says home schooled students will no longer be able to compete in extra curricular activities under the Jacksonville school district banner.

Moore says there may be negative feedback. But, he thinks it’s fair.

He says the school district cannot adequately monitor home schooled students and their grades.

Moore says one of the drawbacks to keeping it the way it is is that it could be that a student who would be in trouble with grades in school, could be pulled for home schooling..and allowed to participate. He says that could leave open the door of a find by the IHSA that the school would need to forfeit wins or trophies if the student wasn’t doing the required classroom work.