No One Injured After Child Takes Van on Joyride

Jacksonville Police responded to the scene of a traffic crash after a report of a child driving a minivan.

According to a police report, a caller to West Central Joint Dispatch reported the child driving the van at approximately 9:15 Friday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Hardin Avenue and found the vehicle had crashed.

Following a subsequent investigation, officers determined the van was traveling west on East Michigan Avenue when it ran off the roadway and struck a stop sign at the intersection of Hardin before then striking a tree in the 300 block of East Michigan.

The seven-year-old female driver was uninjured in the crash and the vehicle did not need to be towed from the scene. According to police reports, the minivan was owned by Enterprise Car Rental of the 900 block of West Morton Avenue.

No citations were issued, and no further details were included in the report.