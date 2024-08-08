No One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole on West College

A woman’s vehicle took out a utility pole in the 300 block of West College yesterday afternoon after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle.

Officers responded to a crash near the intersection of West College and South Church Street just before 4PM.

According to a report by Jacksonville Police, a vehicle driven by 50-year old Peggy L. Childers of Concord was attempting to turn right onto College Avenue from Church Street, when an unknown vehicle is said to have honked its horn that spooked Childers, who then lost control of her vehicle, causing it to strike the utility pole.

No injuries were reported. No citations were issued, and no tow was required.