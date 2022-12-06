No One Injured in Early Morning Jacksonville House Fire

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of fire showing on a home located at 715 North Diamond Street early Tuesday.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says one person was home at the time of the fire. “Fire crews were dispatched about 4:30 this morning. The first units on arrival found heavy fire involvement in a single-story residence. Basically, they initiated a transitional attack between defensive and then went offensive on it.

One lone occupant was in the house at the time of the fire. He managed to escape and currently he’s in the care of the Red Cross who’s trying to get him set up.”

Sills says he does not believe the fire was suspicious in nature, and the department is investigating the exact cause of the fire, but initial findings suggest it may have been electrical in nature

Crews were on scene for approximately four hours and cleared at about 8:45 am. The house is deemed to be a total loss.