No One Injured in Jacksonville House Fire Friday Night

The Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to a call of a structure fire in a residence at 1043 Doolin Avenue at approximately 8:15 Friday night.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Fire Department, heavy flames were showing on a porch and a portion of the interior of the residence on the southeast corner of the structure upon arrival. A 20-pound propane bottle on the porch was also venting and burning.

Multiple lines were used to bring the fire under control. One person was home at the time of the fire, and she is uninjured. The owner told officials that she had ignited a bag of charcoal and some logs in a metal grill on the front porch in an effort to keep stray neighborhood cats warm. She then went into the residence and later noticed the porch was on fire.

The owner and one dog then exited the residence. She reported to firefighters that a second dog was missing, which had been inside the home. Firefighters performed a second search of the residence and found the dog alive and in good condition. They administered oxygen to the dog before returning it to the owner.

The fire is suspected to have been accidental in nature, and no one was injured in the incident. The owner refused assistance from the Red Cross and said she would be able to stay with her family.

Officials were called back to the scene just before 11:00 pm when the fire rekindled. It was again extinguished, and no injuries were reported. No estimate of damages was included in the report as of press time.