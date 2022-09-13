No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night

No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night.

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night.

According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an open overhead garage door when crews arrived on scene. All occupants had made it out of the home safely at the time of arrival.

The fire was found in the basement of the home. One of the residents who had a bedroom area in the basement said he had been burning a candle next to the bed but remembered putting it out.

Fire department officials say no other heat source was able to be identified in the area the fire ignited and the origin source remains undetermined. The fire was deemed accidental and not suspicious in nature.

Damages were estimated at $1,500 to the property and $5,000 in contents.