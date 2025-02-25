No One Injured in Semi Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-72 on Monday

Few details are available about a semi-tractor trailer that caught fire on Interstate 72, just east of Jacksonville on Monday night.

The Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments and the Illinois State Police responded to I-72 milepost 69, just about 3 miles west of the Jacksonville Correctional Center exit at approximately 7PM. The Illinois State Police say no injuries were reported on the scene of the fully engulfed vehicle.

Eye witnesses report that the tractor-trailer was possibly hauling batteries and that the trailer caught fire quickly.

Traffic was at a near-stand still for over an hour in the eastbound lanes on I-72 for over an hour while firefighters doused the blaze and cleaned up the scene.

No further information is currently available.

