No One Injured in Sherman Street Structure Fire

The Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments along with Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a call of a structure fire at approximately 6:00 pm Monday at 434 Sherman Street.

Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike Hoppers said there was light smoke showing from the home when crews arrived on the scene. Upon an exterior search, they located fire on the backside of the house.

Hopper says at first they thought it was a fire in a clothes dryer but it turned out to be from a wood-burning stove which then caught the interior wall on fire.

Hopper says they were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly. No one was in the house when crews arrived on scene. Hopper says there was nothing suspicious about the fire. The outside wall was heavily damaged by fire and overhaul efforts to make sure the fire was out. Hopper says an initial estimate of damage was roughly $2,000.

Fire crews were on scene for approximately one hour.