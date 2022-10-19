No One Injured in Single Vehicle Fire Wednesday Afternoon

No one was injured when a vehicle caught fire at an auto repair shop this afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire at Clint’s Auto located at 104 Ankrom Court just off Old Jacksonville Road at approximately 2:00 pm.

The bed of a full-size single-cab pickup truck was involved with fire when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to knock down and quickly extinguish the fire which was contained to the bed of the truck.

A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy also responded to the call. A cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation as of press time.