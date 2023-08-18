No One Injured In Single Vehicle Rollover North of Carrollton

By Benjamin Cox on August 18, 2023 at 6:58pm

The Illinois State Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County EMS, and Carrollton Fire Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the S-curve north of Carrollton on Route 67.

The crash was called around 5:20 this morning. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the roadway, rolled over, and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information is currently available.